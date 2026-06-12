47 killed, over 346,000 affected after strong quake in S. Philippines

Rescuers are pictured in action after an earthquake in General Santos City, the Philippines, on June 10, 2026. At least 47 people were killed, 31 missing and 688 injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao, the Philippines, on Monday, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday. (Str/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows buildings collapsed during an earthquake in General Santos City, the Philippines. At least 47 people were killed, 31 missing and 688 injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao, the Philippines, on Monday, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday. (Str/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows buildings and a vehicle damaged during an earthquake, in General Santos City, the Philippines. At least 47 people were killed, 31 missing and 688 injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao, the Philippines, on Monday, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday. (Str/Xinhua)

A rescuer works with a search-and-rescue-dog amid buildings collapsed during an earthquake in General Santos City, the Philippines, on June 10, 2026. At least 47 people were killed, 31 missing and 688 injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao, the Philippines, on Monday, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday. (Str/Xinhua)