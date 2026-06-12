Chinese brands showcase latest products at 20th Bahia Farm Show in Brazil

An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil. With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Visitors experience virtual reality (VR) interactive equipment during the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil, June 10, 2026. With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil. With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows the booth of Chinese company LiuGong Machinery during the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil. With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows a self-propelled sprayer at the 20th Bahia Farm Show in Luis Eduardo Magalhaes of Bahia State, Brazil. With an exhibition area of 380,000 square meters, the 20th Bahia Farm Show is held here from June 8 to 13, bringing together more than 500 exhibitors. Chinese brands showcase their latest products at the event, attracting attention from visitors. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)