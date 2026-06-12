A show aimed at reaping personal political gain by Teodoro: Chinese FM slams Philippine defense chief’s remarks of Chinese ‘wickedness’

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 12, 2026 05:23 PM

China has noted that Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. is still confusing black and white and launching smear attacks. His words and actions are not his self-proclaimed “defending national dignity,” but rather a grandstanding show aimed at reaping personal political gain, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in ...