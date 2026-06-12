Chinese badminton legend Lin Dan plays impromptu match with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to promote Belgrade Expo 2027

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 12, 2026 08:47 PM

Chinese badminton legend Lin Dan will serve as a promoter for the upcoming specialized EXPO 2027 in Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced during their meeting on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported. During the meeting, after receiving a racket as a gift, Vucic showed off his shuttlecock-juggling skills on the spot ...