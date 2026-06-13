French FM urges U.S., Iran to reach deal, end unsustainable situation

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Friday called on the United States and Iran to seize the opportunity to sign an agreement to put an end to the unsustainable situation.



Speaking during an interview with French news channel LCI, the foreign minister said that the ongoing standoff is "unsustainable" and leaves only losers in Iran, the United States, and beyond.



Barrot said he spoke with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi Friday morning, and urged Tehran not only to conclude the deal but also to address maritime security in the region.



He added that restoring normal maritime circulation is vital to securing global supplies and easing inflationary pressures on the global economy.



Highlighting the need to accelerate the resumption of maritime traffic after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Barrot emphasized the importance of coordination with a multinational maritime mission led by France and Britain.



According to the minister, the mission brings together dozens of countries in an independent and "strictly defensive" posture.



France and Britain hosted an international meeting on the Strait of Hormuz in Paris on April 17, bringing together representatives from 51 countries. Following the meeting, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the two countries would lead a defensive multinational mission to help safeguard shipping routes when conditions permit.



