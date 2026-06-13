Canada draws with Bosnia and Herzegovina to earn historic first FIFA World Cup point

Jovo Lukic (C) of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates after scoring during the group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Luc De Fougerolles (L) of Canada vies with Samed Bazdar (C) of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Jovo Lukic (C) of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates with teammates after scoring during the group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Players of Canada line up before the group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Fans of Canada cheer before the group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A fan of Canada cheers before the group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Fans of Canada cheer during the group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Derek Cornelius (L) of Canada vies with Samed Bazdar (C) of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Players of Canada line up before the group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Artists perform before the group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)