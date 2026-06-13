US beats Paraguay in FIFA World Cup Group D opener

Photo: Xinhua

Folarin Balogun's brace and the tournament's first own goal lifted co-host the United States to a 4-1 win over Paraguay in the Group D opener of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday.After a star-studded pre-match ceremony at the Los Angeles Stadium, the U.S. pressed high against Paraguay, who returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2010.A dream start came seven minutes in, when Weston McKennie's pass was deflected by Paraguay defender Damian Bobadilla into his own net for the tournament's first own goal.Balogun thought he had doubled the lead in the 28th minute, only for the effort to be ruled offside. He struck again three minutes later, finishing after a fine run and cross from Christian Pulisic to make it 2-0.Just before halftime, Malik Tillman's through ball found Balogun, who beat two defenders and slotted into the top-left corner to complete his brace.Paraguay regained momentum early in the second half, creating several threats, but only managed a consolation goal from Mauricio in the 73rd minute, before Giovanni Reyna scored a last minute goal to seal a 4-1 win.Australia and Türkiye will play the other Group D match in Vancouver on Saturday.

Flags are seen during the group D match between the United States and Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Alex Freeman of the United States celebrates after team scoring during the group D match between the United States and Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Head referee gives yellow card to Diego Gomez (1st L) of Paraguay during the group D match between the United States and Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Gustavo Alfaro (C), head coach of Paraguay, instructs during the group D match between the United States and Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, the United States, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)