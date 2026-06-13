Military transport plane crashes in northeastern India





An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft crashed Saturday in the northeastern state of Assam, officials said.The aircraft, a twin-engined turboprop military transport plane commonly used to carry cargo and supplies in the region, crashed while attempting to land at the IAF station in Jorhat district, about 298 km northeast of Dispur, the capital city of Assam.So far, there are no reports of casualties in the accident.Following the crash, senior IAF officials rushed to the scene to coordinate rescue and response operations, and emergency teams worked to control a blaze at the crash site.The cause of the accident has not been determined. The IAF said it has ordered an inquiry.