China's Hainan ramps up Fenghui zongzi production ahead of Dragon Boat Festival

Vacuum packed Fenghui zongzi are seen at a workshop in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 12, 2026. Fenghui zongzi, which are sticky rice dumplings originated in Fenghui Village of Wenchang, stand as a representative of local zongzi varieties. With the Dragon Boat Festival approaching, local producers of Fenghui zongzi are ramping up production to meet market demand. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Fenghui zongzi are seen at a workshop in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 12, 2026. Fenghui zongzi, which are sticky rice dumplings originated in Fenghui Village of Wenchang, stand as a representative of local zongzi varieties. With the Dragon Boat Festival approaching, local producers of Fenghui zongzi are ramping up production to meet market demand. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Vacuum packed Fenghui zongzi are seen after high-temperature sterilization at a workshop in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 12, 2026. Fenghui zongzi, which are sticky rice dumplings originated in Fenghui Village of Wenchang, stand as a representative of local zongzi varieties. With the Dragon Boat Festival approaching, local producers of Fenghui zongzi are ramping up production to meet market demand. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member vacuum-packs Fenghui zongzi at a workshop in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, June 12, 2026. Fenghui zongzi, which are sticky rice dumplings originated in Fenghui Village of Wenchang, stand as a representative of local zongzi varieties. With the Dragon Boat Festival approaching, local producers of Fenghui zongzi are ramping up production to meet market demand. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)