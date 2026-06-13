China's Datong attracts tourists with rich cultural heritage and innovations

Tourists visit the Yungang Grottoes in Datong, north China's Shanxi Province, June 11, 2026. Datong, home to the Yungang Grottoes and dubbed a living history of Chinese architecture, has in recent years pivoted to leveraging its rich cultural heritage with content innovations and digital technologies. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Tourists visit the Xuankong Temple in Hunyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, June 9, 2026. Datong, home to the Yungang Grottoes and dubbed a living history of Chinese architecture, has in recent years pivoted to leveraging its rich cultural heritage with content innovations and digital technologies. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows a view of the ancient city of Datong in north China's Shanxi Province. Datong, home to the Yungang Grottoes and dubbed a living history of Chinese architecture, has in recent years pivoted to leveraging its rich cultural heritage with content innovations and digital technologies. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows a view of the ancient city of Datong in north China's Shanxi Province. Datong, home to the Yungang Grottoes and dubbed a living history of Chinese architecture, has in recent years pivoted to leveraging its rich cultural heritage with content innovations and digital technologies. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)