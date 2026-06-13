A glimpse of embodied intelligence robot data and training base in Beijing

Humanoid robots welcome visitors with a dance outside the embodied intelligence robot data and training base of the Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2026.

Humanoid robots welcome visitors with a dance outside the embodied intelligence robot data and training base of the Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2026.

A humanoid robot gestures at the embodied intelligence robot data and training base of the Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2026.

A staff member collects data on a robot's movements as it works under a supermarket scenario at the embodied intelligence robot data and training base of the Beijing Innovation Center of Humanoid Robotics in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2026.