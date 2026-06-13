10th China-South Asia Expo in SW China's Kunming

A young visitor tries a subway simulator at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming City, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development." (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People watch a robot fight performance at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming City, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development." (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A robot makes tea at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming City, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development." (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People visit the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming City, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development." (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)