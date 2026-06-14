Funeral for Iran's late supreme leader to begin on July 4 in Tehran

The funeral for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is scheduled to begin here on July 4, Iranian media reported Saturday.



Farewell ceremonies will be held at Imam Khomeini's Mosalla prayer hall in Tehran on July 4-5, followed by funeral processions in the capital and the central city of Qom on July 6-7, read a statement released by the headquarters responsible for Khamenei's commemoration, which was carried by Iranian media.



According to the statement, the final funeral ceremony will be held in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9, following which the late leader will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza, the eighth Imam of Shiite Muslims, in the same city and on the same day.



The long-serving supreme leader of Iran was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was selected as Iran's new supreme leader in early March.





