Local specialty products displayed at 10th China-South Asia Expo

A visitor learns about panax notoginseng products at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 13, 2026. The China-South Asia Expo, runs from June 11 to 16 in Kunming of Yunnan Province. A variety of local specialty products displayed at the expo enables visitors to gain a better understanding of Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An exhibitor introduces local lychees at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 13, 2026. The China-South Asia Expo, runs from June 11 to 16 in Kunming of Yunnan Province. A variety of local specialty products displayed at the expo enables visitors to gain a better understanding of Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A visitor learns about local products at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 13, 2026. The China-South Asia Expo, runs from June 11 to 16 in Kunming of Yunnan Province. A variety of local specialty products displayed at the expo enables visitors to gain a better understanding of Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A visitor learns about purple clay teapots at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 13, 2026. The China-South Asia Expo, runs from June 11 to 16 in Kunming of Yunnan Province. A variety of local specialty products displayed at the expo enables visitors to gain a better understanding of Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)