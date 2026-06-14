Green energy development highlighted at 10th China-South Asia Expo

A boy watches an intelligent refueling robot demonstrating its working process at the Green Energy Pavilion during the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 13, 2026.



The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development."



The expo features 13 pavilions, covering sectors ranging from green energy, service trade and manufacturing to the coffee industry.



In the Green Energy Pavilion covering an area of about 10,000 square meters, visitors can learn about the innovations of energy science and technology such as digital inspection, drone patrol, intelligent operation and maintenance through digital sand tables, smart operation and maintenance scenarios, virtual experiences, etc. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A staff member introduces to visitors the distribution of hydropower stations in the upper reaches of the Jinsha River via a sand table at the Green Energy Pavilion during the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Children look at the Goupitan hydropower station sand table at the Green Energy Pavilion during the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Visitors look at a sand table showcasing the hydrogen energy business model at the Green Energy Pavilion during the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)