Cultural exchange event held in Santiago, Chile

An artist from Guizhou Provincial Song and Dance Theatre performs during a cultural exchange event in Santiago, Chile, June 12, 2026. A cultural exchange event was held in Santiago on Friday to celebrate the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations and mark the inauguration of the China Cultural Center in Santiago. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

The audience enjoys a performance during a cultural exchange event in Santiago, Chile, June 12, 2026. A cultural exchange event was held in Santiago on Friday to celebrate the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations and mark the inauguration of the China Cultural Center in Santiago. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

Artists from Guizhou Provincial Song and Dance Theatre perform during a cultural exchange event in Santiago, Chile, June 12, 2026. A cultural exchange event was held in Santiago on Friday to celebrate the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations and mark the inauguration of the China Cultural Center in Santiago. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

Artists from Guizhou Provincial Song and Dance Theatre perform during a cultural exchange event in Santiago, Chile, June 12, 2026. A cultural exchange event was held in Santiago on Friday to celebrate the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations and mark the inauguration of the China Cultural Center in Santiago. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)