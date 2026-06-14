Britain holds Trooping the Colour parade to honour King Charles III on official birthday

A flypast is seen during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Members of the Royal Family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, rides a royal carriage with Prince Louis during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Members of the Household Division march during the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles III on his official birthday in London, Britain, on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)