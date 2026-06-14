PHOTO / WORLD
Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
By Xinhua Published: Jun 14, 2026 12:34 PM
Mercedes' George Russell of Britain competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Mercedes' George Russell of Britain competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)


Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)



Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)



Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli of Italy competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli of Italy competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)