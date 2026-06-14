Mercedes' George Russell of Britain competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc of Monaco competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli of Italy competes during the Qualifying Session of the Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)