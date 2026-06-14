2026 FIFA World Cup: Haiti vs. Scotland

Players of Scotland line up before the group C match between Haiti and Scotland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Players of Haiti line up before the group C match between Haiti and Scotland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Frantzdy Pierrot (L) of Haiti vies with Lewis Ferguson (C) of Scotland during the group C match between Haiti and Scotland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Fans are seen before the group C match between Haiti and Scotland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Boston, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)