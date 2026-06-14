PHOTO / WORLD
Players of Japan attend training session ahead of group F stage match at FIFA World Cup
By Xinhua Published: Jun 14, 2026 01:13 PM
Maeda Daizen (1st L) of Japan attends a training session ahead of the group F stage match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, on June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Maeda Daizen (1st L) of Japan attends a training session ahead of the group F stage match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, on June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)


Tomiyasu Takehiro (2nd L) of Japan attends a training session ahead of the group F stage match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, on June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Tomiyasu Takehiro (2nd L) of Japan attends a training session ahead of the group F stage match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, on June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)



Players of Japan attend a training session ahead of the group F stage match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, on June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Players of Japan attend a training session ahead of the group F stage match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, on June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)



Players of Japan attend a training session ahead of the group F stage match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, on June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Players of Japan attend a training session ahead of the group F stage match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, on June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)