US fighter jet crashes in Washington state: report

A US military fighter jet crashed in Washington state and sparked a wildfire on Saturday, while the pilot ejected before the crash and suffered minor injuries, local media reported.



The aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake, prompting an emergency firefighting response in the forested area.



The F/A-18 Hornet aircraft, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California, was conducting routine training when it went down, NBC News reported, citing authorities.

