2025-2026 NBA basketball game: New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama (L) and Julian Champagnie(C) of San Antonio Spurs defend Jalen Brunson of New York Knicks during the final game 5 between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at the 2025-2026 NBA basketball game in San Antonio, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Victor Wembanyama (2nd L) of San Antonio Spurs competes during the final game 5 between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at the 2025-2026 NBA basketball game in San Antonio, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Karl-Anthony Towns (L) of New York Knicks vies with Dylan Harper of San Antonio Spurs during the final game 5 between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at the 2025-2026 NBA basketball game in San Antonio, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Jalen Brunson (front) of New York Knicks holds the MVP trophy during the awarding ceremony after the final game 5 between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at the 2025-2026 NBA basketball game in San Antonio, the United States, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)