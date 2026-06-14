Participants compete on Lake Ontario at the 2026 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 13, 2026. The annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday, attracting hundreds of teams worldwide. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Participants compete on Lake Ontario at the 2026 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 13, 2026. The annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday, attracting hundreds of teams worldwide. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Participants compete on Lake Ontario at the 2026 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 13, 2026. The annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday, attracting hundreds of teams worldwide. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Participants compete on Lake Ontario at the 2026 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 13, 2026. The annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday, attracting hundreds of teams worldwide. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)