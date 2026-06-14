Mexican man making slant-eye racist gesture at SK YouTuber during World Cup dismissed from position, makes public apology in English and Spanish: media

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 14, 2026 11:18 PM

Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, the president of a Mexican engineering guild, has been dismissed from his position after making a slant-eye gesture interpreted as racial discrimination behind a South Korean influencer at a 2026 FIFA World Cup match. He issued a public apology in English and Spanish on Sunday local ...