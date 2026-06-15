Iran, US agree on ceasefire on all fronts, lifting of naval blockade: Iranian deputy FM

The US naval blockade against Iran will be lifted as of tonight and the immediate and permanent end of the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, is announced, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said early Monday.



Gharibabadi said Iran and the United States will sign the finalized draft of a peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Switzerland on June 19, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.



Tasnim also cited a source as saying that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen following the signing ceremony in Switzerland.



Meanwhile, Iran's state-run IRIB TV, also citing Gharibabadi, said Iran's entry into a 60-day period of negotiations with the United States on its nuclear program and the removal of sanctions will hinge on the U.S. fulfillment of its preliminary commitments, which will be verified by Tehran from now until the signing ceremony.

