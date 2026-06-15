US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the US-Iran peace deal "is now complete" and he has authorized the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the US naval blockade against Iranian ports.



"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump wrote on his Truth Social. "I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade."



"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" said Trump.



The agreement would be signed electronically by him or by Vice President JD Vance in person, Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview hours earlier.



The deal would include a commitment from Iran not to obtain nuclear weapons and an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump told the newspaper.



He also expressed no urgency to extract nuclear material from Iran, saying "there's no rush."



"We'll get the nuclear dust later on when we're ready to go in and do it. I'd say over the next month or two, there's no rush," he said.



There would be strong nuclear inspections on the Iranians, Trump said, without specifying how they would work.



Under the deal, Iran wouldn't be provided cash but sanctions could potentially be lifted, Trump added.



"We'll see how they behave," he said.



Not long before Trump's post on the deal, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on X that an official signing ceremony of the deal is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.

