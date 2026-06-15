UN chief welcomes announcement of US-Iran peace deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations, his spokesperson said Sunday.



"This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.



The statement said the UN chief expresses deep appreciation for the constructive role played by Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and other regional countries in supporting the negotiations that led to the peace deal.



"The Secretary-General hopes that the parties will build on this new momentum and redouble their efforts towards a final resolution of the conflict," it added. "The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations stands ready to support the parties in achieving a durable and comprehensive peace."





