12 people killed in plane crash in US Missouri

A plane crashed in the US state of Missouri on Sunday, killing all 12 people on board, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement.



The crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport, roughly 65 miles (106 kilometers) south of Kansas City.



Emergency responders got a call that a plane was down and engulfed in fire around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Missouri Highway Patrol sergeant Justin Ewing said. The plane was taking people up to skydive.



Other details were not immediately available, Ewing said.



The National Transportation Safety Board said it will investigate the crash.





