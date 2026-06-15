DR Congo Ebola cases rise to 782 as outbreak spreads to more health zones

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has risen to 782, including 178 deaths, as the outbreak spread to two more health zones, health authorities said in their latest situation report.



Seventy-two new confirmed cases, including 29 deaths, were reported on Saturday in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, according to the report published Sunday by the country's public health authorities.



The two newly affected health zones are Nia-Nia in Ituri and Mabalako in North Kivu, bringing the total number of affected health zones to 31 across three provinces: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu. A health zone is a local public health management unit responsible for surveillance, case reporting and response coordination.



The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, was officially declared on May 15.



A total of 359 patients were in isolation or hospitalized as of Saturday, while 40 patients had recovered, the report said.



Authorities also reported 136 suspected cases, including 49 deaths, on Saturday. A total of 6,275 contacts were under follow-up in the three affected provinces, but only 3,548 were seen, putting the overall contact follow-up rate at 56.5 percent, well below the 95 percent target.



The report listed several challenges facing the response, including reluctance to undergo post-mortem swabbing, insufficient capacity in Ebola treatment centers, weak contact tracing, shortages of infection prevention and control materials in North Kivu, weak alert reporting and a funding gap of 21.5 million U.S. dollars.

