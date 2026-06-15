Pakistani merchant witnesses CSAE's growth

Saad packages an item for delivery at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

In 2013, Saad participated in the first China-South Asia Expo (CSAE) with mahogany crafts from his hometown. Since then, the Pakistani merchant has been an exhibitor at the expo for ten consecutive editions, witnessing the remarkable growth of the expo.For Saad, the expo venue has become larger in scale, with a growing number of participating countries, more visitors and booming business. What delights him most is the thoughtful on-site service. "Now the one-stop service handles everything for us," he said. Saad also noted that China's robust logistics network makes his furniture business more efficient.Saad shared that the expo has helped him establish business connections with exhibitors across South Asia and beyond, and has enabled him to pursue cooperation opportunities. The economic vibrancy here has strengthened his confidence in the Chinese market.

Saad (C) communicates with a visitor at the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 13, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

This file photo taken on June 21, 2025 shows Saad communicating with visitors at the 9th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.Photo: Xinhua

People visit the 10th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 12, 2026.Photo: Xinhua