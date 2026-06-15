"Art in Gold: Jewellery in Hellenistic Times" exhibition held in China's Shaanxi

This photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows an exhibit at an exhibition themed "Art in Gold: Jewellery in Hellenistic Times" in the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Gathering 250 pieces or sets of exhibits from 25 Greek museums and archaeological institutions, the exhibition kicked off here on Sunday and will conclude on Nov. 29, 2026. (Photo by Wang Jing/Xinhua)

People view exhibits at an exhibition themed "Art in Gold: Jewellery in Hellenistic Times" in the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 14, 2026. Gathering 250 pieces or sets of exhibits from 25 Greek museums and archaeological institutions, the exhibition kicked off here on Sunday and will conclude on Nov. 29, 2026. (Photo by Wang Jing/Xinhua)

People view exhibits at an exhibition themed "Art in Gold: Jewellery in Hellenistic Times" in the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 14, 2026. Gathering 250 pieces or sets of exhibits from 25 Greek museums and archaeological institutions, the exhibition kicked off here on Sunday and will conclude on Nov. 29, 2026. (Photo by Wang Jing/Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition themed "Art in Gold: Jewellery in Hellenistic Times" at the Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 14, 2026. Gathering 250 pieces or sets of exhibits from 25 Greek museums and archaeological institutions, the exhibition kicked off here on Sunday and will conclude on Nov. 29, 2026. (Photo by Wang Jing/Xinhua)