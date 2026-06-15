China's Shanxi explores innovative ways to revitalize rich cultural heritages

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows the Yingxian wooden pagoda in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo: Xinhua
A tourist takes photos with a cultural product at Yungang Grottoes in Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 20, 2026.Photo: Xinhua
Tourists view Yingxian wooden pagoda at a digital immersive experience zone in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, May 12, 2026..Photo: Xinhua
Puzhou Opera artists perform on the ancient stage in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, June 3, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows cultural products inspired from Chinese cultural relics in Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo: Xinhua