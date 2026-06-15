China's Shanxi explores innovative ways to revitalize rich cultural heritages

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows the Yingxian wooden pagoda in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo: Xinhua

Shanxi Province is exploring innovative ways to preserve and revitalize its rich cultural heritages.Cultural and creative products inspired by the Yungang Grottoes and other historic sites have transformed centuries-old heritages into fashionable items, gaining popularity among young consumers at home and abroad.Meanwhile, historic opera stages are regaining their vitality as traditional performances shine again. Digital technologies enrich cultural offerings and give visitors immersive and interactive heritage experiences.

A tourist takes photos with a cultural product at Yungang Grottoes in Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 20, 2026.Photo: Xinhua

Tourists view Yingxian wooden pagoda at a digital immersive experience zone in Yingxian County, north China's Shanxi Province, May 12, 2026..Photo: Xinhua

Puzhou Opera artists perform on the ancient stage in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, June 3, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows cultural products inspired from Chinese cultural relics in Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province. Photo: Xinhua