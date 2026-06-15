Crayfish festival kicks off in Xuyi County, E China's Jiangsu

A cook prepares crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans. The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

People enjoy crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 12, 2026. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans. The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows people enjoying crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans. The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This photo taken on June 12, 2026 shows crayfish dishes during a crayfish festival in Xuyi County of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. A crayfish festival kicked off Friday in Xuyi County, a major crayfish base in east China's Jiangsu Province, offering a feast for crayfish fans. The three-day event, with approximately 40,000 tickets sold, is expected to sell 120 tons of crayfish during this period, which will effectively drive consumption in catering, accommodation, and retail. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)