Rail replacement project underway on Golmud-Lhasa section of Qinghai-Xizang Railway

A worker checks the rails at the site of a rail replacement project on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2026. Braving an altitude of over 4,000 meters, workers from the railway maintenance company of China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. have recently replaced the old rails with the seamless tracks on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway. All jobs were done during night-time idle period without train traffic at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Xizang. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Workers remove old rails on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2026. Braving an altitude of over 4,000 meters, workers from the railway maintenance company of China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. have recently replaced the old rails with the seamless tracks on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway. All jobs were done during night-time idle period without train traffic at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Xizang. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A worker communicates at the site of a rail replacement project on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2026. Braving an altitude of over 4,000 meters, workers from the railway maintenance company of China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. have recently replaced the old rails with the seamless tracks on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway. All jobs were done during night-time idle period without train traffic at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Xizang. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Workers remove old rails on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2026. Braving an altitude of over 4,000 meters, workers from the railway maintenance company of China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. have recently replaced the old rails with the seamless tracks on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway. All jobs were done during night-time idle period without train traffic at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Xizang. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)