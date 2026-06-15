Death toll from Gaza conflict surpasses 73,000 since October 2023: medical sources

Palestinians carry the body of a victim killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on June 14, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians mourn over victims killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on June 14, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians mourn over victims killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on June 14, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians mourn over victims killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, on June 14, 2026. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Medical sources at the Gaza-based health authorities said on Sunday that the total death toll from the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, has surpassed 73,000.The sources told Xinhua that the overall death toll has continued to rise amid ongoing Israeli military operations across different areas of the Gaza Strip.Meanwhile, medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City reported receiving four dead and several wounded, some seriously, following an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that an Israeli drone on Sunday fired at least one missile at a group of Palestinians near the Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in the Jabalia camp.The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident.