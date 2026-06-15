In pics: paddy fields under starry sky in China's Heilongjiang

This stack composite photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows paddy fields under starry sky in Zhaodong City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows paddy fields under starry sky in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows paddy fields under starry sky in Shangzhi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zeng Dong/Xinhua)

This stack composite photo taken on May 22, 2026 shows paddy fields under starry sky in Huachuan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)