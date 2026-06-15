Germany thrashes Curacao in FIFA World Cup Group E opener

Antonio Rudiger of Germany celebrates during the group E match between Germany and Curacao at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, the United States, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Leandro Bacuna (2nd L) of Curacao and Joshua Kimmich (1st R) of Germany shake hands during the group E match between Germany and Curacao at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, the United States, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Kai Havertz of Germany celebrates his goal during the group E match between Germany and Curacao at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, the United States, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Deniz Undav (L) and Joshua Kimmich of Germany celebrate during the group E match between Germany and Curacao at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium in Houston, the United States, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Germany launched its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion with a 7-1 victory over Curacao in their Group E opener at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday afternoon.Germany took a 3-1 lead over World Cup debutant Curacao at halftime with the four-time world champion dominating possession and chances for most of the time.Felix Nmecha opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Curacao's Livano Comenencia netted a historic equalizer in the 21st minute, the Caribbean side's first-ever goal at a World Cup finals.Germany regained control through Nico Schlotterbeck's header in the 38th minute and Kai Havertz's stoppage-time penalty.Germany continued to dictate play after the interval, overwhelming Curacao with its pace, movement and attacking depth.Jamal Musiala extended the lead two minutes into the second half, while Nathaniel Brown added a fifth goal in the 68th minute. Substitute Deniz Undav got on the scoresheet 10 minutes later before Havertz completed his brace with a late finish in the 88th minute as Germany sealed a commanding 7-1 victory."I'm very satisfied with the team scoring seven goals and our performance for the most part. Curacao played differently than expected and got the equalizer with their only shot. It was important how the team would respond," Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann said."A winning start is always important and we're glad we managed it. We played with the right intensity. I think we can have a good tournament," the 38-year-old added.Germany arrived at the 2026 World Cup eager to revive its fortunes after enduring disappointing campaigns in the previous two tournaments, having exited at the group stage in both 2018 and 2022 despite winning the title in Brazil in 2014.Nagelsmann said the convincing victory would play an important role in boosting the team's confidence, adding that a result like this provides valuable momentum and reassurance for the players as they continue their World Cup campaign.Despite the heavy defeat in its opening match, for World Cup debutant Curacao, simply reaching the finals stage already represents a major achievement in itself.Curacao will seek its first World Cup point against Ecuador in its next Group E fixture, while Germany plays 2023 Africa Cup of Nations champion Cote d'Ivoire.