In pics: 26th Macao Lotus Flower Festival

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Taipa Houses Museum in Macao, south China. The 26th Macao Lotus Flower Festival is held here from June 12 to July 17. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Tourists pose for photos with lotus flowers at the Taipa Houses Museum in Macao, south China, June 15, 2026. The 26th Macao Lotus Flower Festival is held here from June 12 to July 17. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Taipa Houses Museum in Macao, south China. The 26th Macao Lotus Flower Festival is held here from June 12 to July 17. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

This photo taken on June 15, 2026 shows lotus flowers at the Taipa Houses Museum in Macao, south China. The 26th Macao Lotus Flower Festival is held here from June 12 to July 17. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)