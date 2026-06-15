Scenery at Longji terraced fields in Guilin City, China's Guangxi

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows the scenery at Longji terraced fields in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows the scenery at Longji terraced fields in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows the scenery at Longji terraced fields in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows the scenery at Longji terraced fields in Longsheng Ge Autonomous County of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Pan Zhixiang/Xinhua)