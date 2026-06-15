This photo taken on June 13, 2026 shows a view of Sule Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. Yangon is Myanmar's largest city and economic center. The city blends rich cultural heritage with a distinctive tropical appeal. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

This photo taken on June 13, 2026 shows a city view of Yangon, Myanmar. Yangon is Myanmar's largest city and economic center. The city blends rich cultural heritage with a distinctive tropical appeal. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

This photo taken on June 14, 2026 shows a city view of Yangon, Myanmar. Yangon is Myanmar's largest city and economic center. The city blends rich cultural heritage with a distinctive tropical appeal. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

This photo taken on June 13, 2026 shows a city view of Yangon, Myanmar. Yangon is Myanmar's largest city and economic center. The city blends rich cultural heritage with a distinctive tropical appeal. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)