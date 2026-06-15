Purebred cat exhibition held in Zagreb, Croatia

A cat is pictured during a purebred cat exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia, June 14, 2026. A purebred cat exhibition, organized by the Association of Felinological Societies of Croatia, was held on Sunday at the King Cross shopping center in Zagreb. (Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

A cat is displayed during a purebred cat exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia, June 14, 2026. A purebred cat exhibition, organized by the Association of Felinological Societies of Croatia, was held on Sunday at the King Cross shopping center in Zagreb. (Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

A cat is pictured during a purebred cat exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia, June 14, 2026. A purebred cat exhibition, organized by the Association of Felinological Societies of Croatia, was held on Sunday at the King Cross shopping center in Zagreb. (Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

A cat is displayed during a purebred cat exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia, June 14, 2026. A purebred cat exhibition, organized by the Association of Felinological Societies of Croatia, was held on Sunday at the King Cross shopping center in Zagreb. (Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL via Xinhua)