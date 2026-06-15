Highlights of FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round

Valentin Debise (front) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise (L) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise (2nd L) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)