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Highlights of FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round
By Xinhua Published: Jun 15, 2026 04:11 PM
Valentin Debise (front) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise (front) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)


Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)



Valentin Debise (L) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise (L) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)



Valentin Debise (2nd L) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise (2nd L) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory competes during the race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Emilia Romagna Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy, June 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)