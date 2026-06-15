Chinese FM slams Australian think tank’s claim over China's military’s threat to Australia, says ‘strong country must be hegemonic’ logic is a strategic misjudgment of China

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 15, 2026 06:56 PM

When asked to comment on a report from Australian think tank Lowy Institute, which claimed that China's military is developing a "real and growing" ability to hit the Australian mainland with missiles, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that China remains committed to a path of peaceful ...