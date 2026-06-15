Indonesia welcomes US-Iran agreement, supports efforts for regional peace
By Xinhua Published: Jun 15, 2026 08:15 PM
Indonesia welcomed reports of an agreement reached between the United States and Iran, describing it as a positive development toward the peaceful settlement of conflict and the advancement of peace, security and stability in the region, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The ministry commended the efforts of all parties and mediators that had contributed to facilitating dialogue and encouraging a peaceful resolution of differences.
It called on all sides to continue exercising restraint, uphold their commitments and engage constructively in dialogue to sustain momentum toward de-escalation.
Indonesia also expressed hope for the effective implementation of the agreement and reaffirmed its readiness to support efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability in the region.