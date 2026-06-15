Iran seeks focus on football despite travel, visa hurdles at World Cup

From its base in Tijuana, Mexico, the Iranian national team arrived at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday ahead of its FIFA World Cup Group G opener against New Zealand on Monday as coach Amir Ghalenoei admitted off-field issues had disrupted the team's preparations.



Iran relocated its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana late last month after the United States and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran beginning in late February. The change means Iran must travel back and forth between Mexico and the United States for each of its three group-stage matches.



Ghalenoei said the additional travel burden, combined with visa issues affecting members of the Iranian Football Federation, had negatively affected the squad.



"Some issues unrelated to football have indeed affected our preparations. We don't have enough time to adjust," the 63-year-old told a packed pre-match press conference alongside forward Mehdi Taremi.



"But I believe my players won't let these distractions affect them. They will focus on the game and play high-quality football at this World Cup."



Iran will play all three of its group-stage matches in the United States, facing New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 in Los Angeles before meeting Egypt in Seattle on June 26.



Before the tournament, Iranian Football Federation spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavi said the team had eventually secured multiple-entry visas.



"As arranged by FIFA, the Iranian national team will fly to the U.S. on a chartered flight," Alavi said. "We will arrive in the host city one day before the match against New Zealand; for the following two games, we'll be at the venues two days before."



Ghalenoei reiterated his desire to keep football separate from politics.



"I'm glad that our team has finally made it here to play," he said. "Football is a joyful sport and should remain separate from politics, a principle consistently promoted by FIFA. We are not political people."



Taremi also spoke about the challenges the team has faced.



"We've experienced some unpleasant moments this time," said the 34-year-old, who plays for Greek club Olympiacos. "I felt the tension from the first moment we arrived at this World Cup. We don't have the same beautiful experience that we always talk about, about peace and joy for the people of every country."



Despite the difficulties, Taremi said the team remained determined to perform well at the tournament.



Iran is making its seventh World Cup appearance. In its previous six campaigns, it has never progressed beyond the group stage, although it has recorded three victories, including a memorable 2-1 win over the United States at France 1998.



Iran will be seeking a historic first appearance in the knockout rounds this year.



According to FIFA's latest rankings released on June 11, Iran is ranked 20th in the world, while New Zealand sits 85th.



After the press conference, the Iran squad held a familiarization session at Los Angeles Stadium before moving to Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy's training facility for ball drills.

