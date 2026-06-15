British PM announces full ban on social media for under-16s

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced a forthcoming ban on social media for users under the age of 16 at a Downing Street press conference, saying it was needed to protect the wellbeing of children.



"These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life," Starmer said in a post on X the same day. "I just can't let that go on anymore. So we're giving children their childhoods back."



According to a British government announcement on Monday, restrictions will also be enabled by default for users aged 16 and 17 to avoid a cliff edge at 16.



The British government plans to follow Australia's model for the social media ban, covering user-to-user platforms whose main purpose is to enable social interaction, allow users to post content and use algorithms to recommend material, the announcement said.



It added that the government will also examine overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s in greater detail, with further information to be set out in July.



The British government has been under growing pressure from parents, campaigners and lawmakers to take tougher action against social media platforms over concerns about addictive features, online bullying and children's exposure to harmful content.



Earlier this year, the government launched a national consultation on children's use of mobile phones and social media, saying the findings would guide new measures aimed at making the online world safer for children.

