Iran says ending war in Lebanon "inseparable" part of peace MoU with US
By Xinhua Published: Jun 15, 2026 08:51 PM
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Lebanon and ending the war in the Arab state are "inseparable" parts of a recently finalized peace memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, and Tehran will continue monitoring the developments and will use all tools whenever necessary to make sure about the fulfillment of commitments by the other parties.