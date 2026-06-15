Iran's FM discusses US MoU with foreign counterparts over phone

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday exchanged views with his foreign counterparts on the latest developments regarding a recently reached memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States to end the war.



In separate phone calls, Araghchi briefed the Turkish, Iraqi, Egyptian, Japanese, and Saudi Arabian foreign ministers on the MoU's contents, according to statements released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.



The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the US responsibility regarding the agreement's implementation, stressing the need for a complete end to Israel's "aggressions and destabilizing attacks" against Lebanon.



Araghchi and his counterparts also called for continued close consultations and cooperation on regional developments and highlighted the need to step up efforts to ensure regional peace and stability.



In his phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, he expressed hope that the MoU's implementation would mark a new chapter in economic cooperation and joint investments between Iran and Japan.



Speaking to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Araghchi lauded Riyadh's role in the ongoing diplomatic process to end the war, and in improving regional stability and security.



During the call with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi thanked Egypt for its role in helping achieve an agreement with the United States and said Tehran hoped Cairo would continue supporting efforts to implement and sustain the deal.



For his part, Abdelatty welcomed the agreement between the United States and Iran and expressed hope that it would mark a genuine turning point toward restoring security and stability in the region.



Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope that follow-up talks would yield positive outcomes. He warned against provocations aimed at undermining the agreement, noting that Türkiye would continue its efforts to strengthen peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.



Iran, the United States and Pakistan early Monday announced the finalization of the MoU between Tehran and Washington on ending the war following weeks of negotiations, adding it will be officially signed in Switzerland on Friday.



On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region.

