Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashes in Irkutsk: media
By Xinhua Published: Jun 15, 2026 09:40 PM Updated: Jun 15, 2026 09:46 PM
A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in Russia's Irkutsk region while attempting to land during a routine training flight, TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.
The crew ejected safely, and there was no ground damage, it reported.
According to TASS, the aircraft was flying without an ammunition load. A commission from Russia's Aerospace Forces is working at the site, it said.