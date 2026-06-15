PHOTO / CHINA
Dome hoisted
By CNS Photo Published: Jun 15, 2026 10:26 PM
The dome of Unit 5 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Ningde nuclear power project is hoisted into place in Ningde, East China's Fujian Province on June 15, 2026. Photo: CNS Photo

The dome of Unit 5 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Ningde nuclear power project is hoisted into place in Ningde, East China's Fujian Province on June 15, 2026. Photo: CNS Photo




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