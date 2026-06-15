Dome hoisted

The dome of Unit 5 of China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) Ningde nuclear power project is hoisted into place in Ningde, East China's Fujian Province on June 15, 2026. Photo: CNS Photo
First Hualong One nuclear power unit in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area starts power generation
China has begun construction on the second phase of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project using Hualong One reactors, ...
The world's first fourth-generation nuclear power plant, China's Shidaowan high temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) nuclear power plant, has ...